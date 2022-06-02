Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) with a beta value of -0.02 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 01, 2022, with Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) stock priced at $9.99, up 7.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.19 and dropped to $9.6601 before settling in for the closing price of $9.98. NUTX’s price has ranged from $1.86 to $52.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.20%. With a float of $24.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.46, operating margin of -47.98, and the pretax margin is -77.97.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -72.73 while generating a return on equity of -36.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nutex Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 299.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Looking closely at Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Nutex Health Inc.’s (NUTX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 380.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.94. However, in the short run, Nutex Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.42. Second resistance stands at $12.07. The third major resistance level sits at $12.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.36.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.89 billion, the company has a total of 48,445K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 273,422 K while annual income is 100,816 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,209 K while its latest quarter income was -16,763 K.