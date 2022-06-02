Search
Shaun Noe
Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 34.66% last month.

Company News

June 01, 2022, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) trading session started at the price of $9.71, that was 13.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.90 and dropped to $9.68 before settling in for the closing price of $9.53. A 52-week range for OBE has been $1.76 – $10.05.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -4.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -52.90%. With a float of $77.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 173 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.18, operating margin of +27.67, and the pretax margin is +92.23.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Obsidian Energy Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Obsidian Energy Ltd. is 5.89%, while institutional ownership is 13.85%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.33) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +92.23 while generating a return on equity of 76.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s (OBE) raw stochastic average was set at 98.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.24 in the near term. At $11.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.24. The third support level lies at $8.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) Key Stats

There are 81,097K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.07 billion. As of now, sales total 358,180 K while income totals 330,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 160,840 K while its last quarter net income were 18,790 K.

Newsletter

 

A look at Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s (ASC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) on June 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.18, soaring 8.02% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) volume hitting the figure of 9.03 million.

Shaun Noe -
June 01, 2022, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) trading session started at the price of $9.99, that was 0.40% jump from...
Read more

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) volume exceeds 9.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On June 01, 2022, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) opened at $9.20, higher 2.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

