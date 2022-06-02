ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) PE Ratio stood at $18.21: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on June 01, 2022, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) started slowly as it slid -2.32% to $59.27. During the day, the stock rose to $61.70 and sunk to $58.29 before settling in for the price of $60.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ON posted a 52-week range of $34.01-$71.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 306.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $433.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $432.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.96.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s EVP & GM, ASG sold 6,296 shares at the rate of 52.10, making the entire transaction reach 328,022 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 169,073. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s EVP & GM, ASG sold 5,000 for 55.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 278,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 175,369 in total.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.05) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 306.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.21, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.65.

In the same vein, ON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.25, a figure that is expected to reach 1.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ON Semiconductor Corporation, ON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.78 million was lower the volume of 6.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.85% While, its Average True Range was 3.00.

Raw Stochastic average of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.31% that was lower than 64.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.