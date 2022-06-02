Ouster Inc. (OUST)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) on June 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.20, plunging -7.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.23 and dropped to $2.02 before settling in for the closing price of $2.20. Within the past 52 weeks, OUST’s price has moved between $2.07 and $14.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -6.00%. With a float of $112.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.91 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 278 workers is very important to gauge.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 37,342. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 11,817 shares at a rate of $3.16, taking the stock ownership to the 1,497,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s EVP of Global Operations sold 9,442 for $3.16, making the entire transaction worth $29,837. This insider now owns 1,203,598 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Ouster Inc. (OUST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

The latest stats from [Ouster Inc., OUST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.24 million was superior to 2.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 0.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.30. The third major resistance level sits at $2.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.75.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 343.11 million based on 173,664K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,580 K and income totals -93,980 K. The company made 8,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.