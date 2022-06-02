Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as The Southern Company (SO) last week performance was -0.18%

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2022, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.15% to $75.55. During the day, the stock rose to $75.915 and sunk to $74.76 before settling in for the price of $75.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $60.12-$77.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.06 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.54.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 27300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.24, operating margin was +22.69 and Pretax Margin of +11.09.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 62.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 14,500 shares at the rate of 74.58, making the entire transaction reach 1,081,410 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 115,284. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 08, Company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 14,500 for 75.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,101,565. This particular insider is now the holder of 115,284 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.9) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.25, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.33.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Southern Company, SO]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.84 million was inferior to the volume of 5.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.16% that was lower than 20.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.43

Shaun Noe -
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) flaunted slowness of -5.06% at $1.50, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2022. During the day, the...
Read more

Latch Inc. (LTCH) average volume reaches $1.94M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Steve Mayer -
Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) open the trading on June 01, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.00% to $2.09. During the...
Read more

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) last month volatility was 10.28%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer -
Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) started the day on June 01, 2022, with a price decrease of -7.76% at $20.21. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.