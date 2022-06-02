REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -25.00% last month.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) on June 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.66, plunging -8.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.67 and dropped to $1.46 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Within the past 52 weeks, REE’s price has moved between $1.25 and $11.66.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -636.10%. With a float of $191.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $312.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 270 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16483.33, operating margin of -8591600.00, and the pretax margin is -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 20.98%, while institutional ownership is 20.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 345,051. In this transaction Director of this company bought 60,963 shares at a rate of $5.66, taking the stock ownership to the 6,653,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Member of Sponsor bought 123,908 for $5.97, making the entire transaction worth $739,731. This insider now owns 123,908 shares in total.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -636.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 76481.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8633, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8389. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6067 in the near term. At $1.7433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3233. The third support level lies at $1.1867 if the price breaches the second support level.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 458.89 million based on 320,053K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10 K and income totals -505,330 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.