Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.69 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2022, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.73% to $44.15. During the day, the stock rose to $46.46 and sunk to $43.98 before settling in for the price of $45.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $36.75-$62.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $592.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $590.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.05.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 78.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s Director sold 2,300 shares at the rate of 45.70, making the entire transaction reach 105,098 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,296. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Director sold 540 for 43.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,697. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,442 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in the upcoming year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.82, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.08.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 1.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Southwest Airlines Co., LUV]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.49 million was inferior to the volume of 7.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.78% While, its Average True Range was 1.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.85% that was higher than 41.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.