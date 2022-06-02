Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) PE Ratio stood at $19.95: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) started the day on June 01, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.32% at $174.42. During the day, the stock rose to $177.59 and sunk to $172.70 before settling in for the price of $176.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXN posted a 52-week range of $160.50-$202.26.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $923.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $920.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $174.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $183.07.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 31000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.69, operating margin was +49.14 and Pretax Margin of +48.62.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 86.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s Sr. Vice President sold 2,043 shares at the rate of 169.92, making the entire transaction reach 347,147 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,743. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 5,904 for 170.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,005,067. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,885 in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.18) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +42.17 while generating a return on equity of 68.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach 9.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.95, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 64.39.

In the same vein, TXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.74, a figure that is expected to reach 2.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.08% While, its Average True Range was 4.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.53% that was lower than 32.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.