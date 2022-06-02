The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.44 million

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) kicked off on June 01, 2022, at the price of $13.14, up 0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.28 and dropped to $12.735 before settling in for the closing price of $12.92. Over the past 52 weeks, GT has traded in a range of $10.89-$24.89.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 154.00%. With a float of $280.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 72000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.11, operating margin of +5.83, and the pretax margin is +2.94.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 3,912,149. In this transaction Chairman of the Bd, CEO & Pres of this company sold 175,197 shares at a rate of $22.33, taking the stock ownership to the 483,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s President, Americas sold 54,302 for $21.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,188,128. This insider now owns 109,721 shares in total.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +4.37 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.13% during the next five years compared to -9.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (GT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Looking closely at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT), its last 5-days average volume was 4.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (GT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.44. However, in the short run, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.24. Second resistance stands at $13.53. The third major resistance level sits at $13.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.15.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.55 billion has total of 282,465K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,478 M in contrast with the sum of 764,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,908 M and last quarter income was 96,000 K.