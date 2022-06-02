Search
Sana Meer
The key reasons why Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is -6.16% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2022, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) set off with pace as it heaved 4.27% to $15.39. During the day, the stock rose to $15.515 and sunk to $14.95 before settling in for the price of $14.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOGL posted a 52-week range of $7.59-$16.40.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 36.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 384.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.86.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 37 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.90, operating margin was +42.39 and Pretax Margin of +43.85.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 27.00% institutional ownership.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $8.13) by $0.79. This company achieved a net margin of +43.82 while generating a return on equity of 31.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 384.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in the upcoming year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.92, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.47.

In the same vein, GOGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Golden Ocean Group Limited, GOGL]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.63 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.87% that was higher than 62.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

