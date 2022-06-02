Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Open at price of $9.86: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) started the day on June 01, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.99% at $9.41. During the day, the stock rose to $9.92 and sunk to $9.285 before settling in for the price of $9.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UA posted a 52-week range of $8.09-$23.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $451.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $405.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.77.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.58, operating margin was +9.62 and Pretax Margin of +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.65%, in contrast to 67.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 9.60, making the entire transaction reach 240,085 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 9.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 234,732. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,000 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, UA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.77% that was higher than 78.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) last month performance of -18.41% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe -
The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) flaunted slowness of -4.65% at $3.28, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2022. During the day,...
Read more

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.69 million

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2022, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.73%...
Read more

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Moves -4.62% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sana Meer -
Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) open the trading on June 01, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.62% to $9.90. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.