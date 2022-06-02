Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) 20 Days SMA touches -7.43%: The odds favor the bear

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) kicked off on June 01, 2022, at the price of $10.92, down -5.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.16 and dropped to $10.00 before settling in for the closing price of $10.99. Over the past 52 weeks, VRT has traded in a range of $9.59-$28.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 131.20%. With a float of $326.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $375.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.58, operating margin of +5.39, and the pretax margin is +3.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Vertiv Holdings Co is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 175,110. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 13,000 shares at a rate of $13.47, taking the stock ownership to the 220,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s ExVP Integrated Rack Solutions bought 15,000 for $12.39, making the entire transaction worth $185,850. This insider now owns 167,912 shares in total.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.39 while generating a return on equity of 12.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vertiv Holdings Co’s (VRT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Looking closely at Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), its last 5-days average volume was 6.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Vertiv Holdings Co’s (VRT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.17. However, in the short run, Vertiv Holdings Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.00. Second resistance stands at $11.66. The third major resistance level sits at $12.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.68.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.70 billion has total of 376,686K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,998 M in contrast with the sum of 119,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,156 M and last quarter income was 8,500 K.