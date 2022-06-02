VOD (Vodafone Group Public Limited Company) dropped -0.78 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) on June 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.68, plunging -0.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.72 and dropped to $16.38 before settling in for the closing price of $16.64. Within the past 52 weeks, VOD’s price has moved between $14.42 and $19.05.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 112.10%. With a float of $2.53 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.79 billion.

The firm has a total of 96506 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.92, operating margin of +11.79, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD], we can find that recorded value of 8.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 45.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.88. The third major resistance level sits at $17.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.01.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 46.13 billion based on 2,825,508K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 52,987 M and income totals 2,427 M. The company made 12,594 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,354 M in sales during its previous quarter.