$1.16M in average volume shows that nCino Inc. (NCNO) is heading in the right direction

On June 02, 2022, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) opened at $32.70, higher 14.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.12 and dropped to $32.70 before settling in for the closing price of $32.01. Price fluctuations for NCNO have ranged from $23.94 to $79.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.60% at the time writing. With a float of $60.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1681 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.60, operating margin of -20.86, and the pretax margin is -19.91.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of nCino Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 580,085. In this transaction VP of Accounting of this company sold 13,566 shares at a rate of $42.76, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $42.63, making the entire transaction worth $426,293. This insider now owns 173,404 shares in total.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -19.84 while generating a return on equity of -13.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for nCino Inc. (NCNO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

The latest stats from [nCino Inc., NCNO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.02 million was superior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.94.

During the past 100 days, nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) raw stochastic average was set at 40.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.92. The third major resistance level sits at $42.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.08. The third support level lies at $29.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Key Stats

There are currently 110,129K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 273,870 K according to its annual income of -49,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 74,960 K and its income totaled -7,120 K.

