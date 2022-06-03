15.11% percent quarterly performance for PPL Corporation (PPL) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 02, 2022, with PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) stock priced at $30.06, up 0.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.13 and dropped to $29.42 before settling in for the closing price of $29.93. PPL’s price has ranged from $25.26 to $30.72 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -97.20%. With a float of $735.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $735.50 million.

The firm has a total of 5607 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.20, operating margin of +24.62, and the pretax margin is +9.01.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of PPL Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 25, was worth 159,103. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 5,432 shares at a rate of $29.29, taking the stock ownership to the 36,627 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President and CEO sold 29,624 for $29.55, making the entire transaction worth $875,389. This insider now owns 81,773 shares in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.31 while generating a return on equity of 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.11% during the next five years compared to -61.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PPL Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PPL Corporation, PPL], we can find that recorded value of 5.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, PPL Corporation’s (PPL) raw stochastic average was set at 88.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.54. The third major resistance level sits at $30.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.82.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.95 billion, the company has a total of 735,903K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,783 M while annual income is -1,480 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,782 M while its latest quarter income was 273,000 K.