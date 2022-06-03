-19.97% percent quarterly performance for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 02, 2022, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) opened at $40.52, higher 3.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.34 and dropped to $40.18 before settling in for the closing price of $40.90. Price fluctuations for ZI have ranged from $33.79 to $79.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 372.90% at the time writing. With a float of $267.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $400.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2742 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.27, operating margin of +20.53, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 10.80%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 1,938,617. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 45,898 shares at a rate of $42.24, taking the stock ownership to the 15,480,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 254,102 for $42.79, making the entire transaction worth $10,873,217. This insider now owns 15,525,924 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.63 while generating a return on equity of 9.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 372.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.84 million, its volume of 6.29 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.63.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 31.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.85 in the near term. At $45.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

There are currently 403,393K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 747,200 K according to its annual income of 116,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 241,700 K and its income totaled 6,200 K.