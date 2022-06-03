$431.54K in average volume shows that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is heading in the right direction

June 02, 2022, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) trading session started at the price of $0.23, that was 4.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.35 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. A 52-week range for NBY has been $0.17 – $0.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -6.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.30%. With a float of $40.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.03, operating margin of -105.24, and the pretax margin is -69.16.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 3.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,000. In this transaction CEO, GC and Director of this company bought 69,767 shares at a rate of $0.43, taking the stock ownership to the 73,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s CFO bought 36,765 for $0.44, making the entire transaction worth $16,177. This insider now owns 127,461 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -69.16 while generating a return on equity of -51.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Looking closely at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 29.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2456, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4080. However, in the short run, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3200. Second resistance stands at $0.4050. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1250. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0400.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

There are 52,618K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.30 million. As of now, sales total 8,420 K while income totals -5,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,630 K while its last quarter net income were -110 K.