5.58% volatility in FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) last month: This is a red flag warning

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) kicked off on June 02, 2022, at the price of $27.90, up 7.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.69 and dropped to $27.7501 before settling in for the closing price of $27.88. Over the past 52 weeks, FLNG has traded in a range of $12.50-$32.77.

While this was happening, with a float of $28.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.13 million.

In an organization with 8 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.87, operating margin of +58.57, and the pretax margin is +47.26.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of FLEX LNG Ltd. is 47.26%, while institutional ownership is 22.76%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +47.23 while generating a return on equity of 18.60.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FLEX LNG Ltd.’s (FLNG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21

Technical Analysis of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, FLEX LNG Ltd.’s (FLNG) raw stochastic average was set at 83.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.20. However, in the short run, FLEX LNG Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.24. Second resistance stands at $32.43. The third major resistance level sits at $34.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.36.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.60 billion has total of 53,210K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 343,450 K in contrast with the sum of 162,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,570 K and last quarter income was 55,760 K.

