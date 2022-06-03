A look at Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 02, 2022, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) trading session started at the price of $39.24, that was -0.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.92 and dropped to $38.686 before settling in for the closing price of $39.57. A 52-week range for BBWI has been $35.46 – $82.00.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.90%. With a float of $224.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $260.00 million.

The firm has a total of 8800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.93, operating margin of +25.51, and the pretax margin is +18.05.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bath & Body Works Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 690,315. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 16,338 shares at a rate of $42.25, taking the stock ownership to the 11,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 6,000 for $55.00, making the entire transaction worth $330,000. This insider now owns 98,888 shares in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.49) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +13.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.33% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bath & Body Works Inc., BBWI], we can find that recorded value of 4.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.64.

During the past 100 days, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.51. The third major resistance level sits at $41.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.39.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Key Stats

There are 238,490K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.37 billion. As of now, sales total 7,882 M while income totals 1,333 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,450 M while its last quarter net income were 154,910 K.