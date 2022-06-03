A major move is in the offing as Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) market cap hits 195.68 million

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) on June 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.03, soaring 6.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.22 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. Within the past 52 weeks, ARAY’s price has moved between $2.00 and $5.93.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -0.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -262.40%. With a float of $88.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 995 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.25, operating margin of +5.61, and the pretax margin is -1.15.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Accuray Incorporated is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 4,131. In this transaction SVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 1,559 shares at a rate of $2.65, taking the stock ownership to the 225,094 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Senior VP Global Operations sold 11,653 for $3.43, making the entire transaction worth $39,976. This insider now owns 300,228 shares in total.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.59 while generating a return on equity of -9.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -262.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Looking closely at Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.87. However, in the short run, Accuray Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.27. Second resistance stands at $2.36. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.83.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 195.68 million based on 92,802K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 396,290 K and income totals -6,310 K. The company made 96,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.