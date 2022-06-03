Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) average volume reaches $356.61K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 02, 2022, with Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG) stock priced at $1.01, down -7.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.77 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. BTOG’s price has ranged from $0.71 to $3.12 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 18.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -90.20%. With a float of $35.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.72, operating margin of -9.27, and the pretax margin is -16.52.

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Bit Origin Limited is 11.96%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -13.45 while generating a return on equity of -105.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bit Origin Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of Bit Origin Limited (BTOG)

Looking closely at Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Bit Origin Limited’s (BTOG) raw stochastic average was set at 26.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9758, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2073. However, in the short run, Bit Origin Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9901. Second resistance stands at $1.1200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2301. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7501, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5101.

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 65.35 million, the company has a total of 58,492K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,500 K while annual income is -45,610 K.