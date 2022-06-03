comScore Inc. (SCOR) soared 12.89 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 02, 2022, comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) opened at $2.16, higher 12.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.2699 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.94. Price fluctuations for SCOR have ranged from $1.52 to $5.25 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -1.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.20% at the time writing. With a float of $75.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.69 million.

In an organization with 1355 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.22, operating margin of -7.86, and the pretax margin is -13.40.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of comScore Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 63.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 657,543. In this transaction of this company bought 340,696 shares at a rate of $1.93, taking the stock ownership to the 2,399,379 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s bought 259,304 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $492,678. This insider now owns 2,058,683 shares in total.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -13.63 while generating a return on equity of -15.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for comScore Inc. (SCOR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of comScore Inc. (SCOR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was better than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, comScore Inc.’s (SCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 35.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0800. However, in the short run, comScore Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2700. Second resistance stands at $2.3600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.1000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.0200. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.9300.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) Key Stats

There are currently 90,705K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 194.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 367,010 K according to its annual income of -50,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 93,970 K and its income totaled -9,280 K.