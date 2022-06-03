Search
Sana Meer
CSCW (Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.) climbed 8.28 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

On June 02, 2022, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) opened at $0.1254, higher 8.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1366 and dropped to $0.1251 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for CSCW have ranged from $0.11 to $1.25 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -33.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.10% at the time writing. With a float of $117.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 55 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 17.83%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Looking closely at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW), its last 5-days average volume was 4.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 3.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 209.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1630, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4619. However, in the short run, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1383. Second resistance stands at $0.1432. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1498. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1268, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1202. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1153.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

There are currently 114,412K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,780 K according to its annual income of -8,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,183 K and its income totaled -2,144 K.

