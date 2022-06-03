Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,280 M

A new trading day began on June 02, 2022, with Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) stock priced at $50.04, up 8.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.5705 and dropped to $50.00 before settling in for the closing price of $49.98. DQ’s price has ranged from $32.20 to $90.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 53.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 465.90%. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.38 million.

In an organization with 2399 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.36, operating margin of +62.59, and the pretax margin is +61.65.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 59.00%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $6.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +44.61 while generating a return on equity of 51.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 465.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.67, a number that is poised to hit 6.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.11.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 98.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.88. However, in the short run, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.81. Second resistance stands at $57.48. The third major resistance level sits at $60.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.12 billion, the company has a total of 74,507K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,679 M while annual income is 748,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,280 M while its latest quarter income was 535,840 K.