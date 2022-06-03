Search
Flywire Corporation (FLYW) soared 7.14 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) kicked off on June 02, 2022, at the price of $19.34, up 7.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.905 and dropped to $19.23 before settling in for the closing price of $19.46. Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has traded in a range of $16.30-$57.41.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -260.50%. With a float of $92.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 665 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.51, operating margin of -2.63, and the pretax margin is -12.89.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Flywire Corporation is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 1,748,259. In this transaction Director of this company sold 90,070 shares at a rate of $19.41, taking the stock ownership to the 1,950,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 90,070 for $19.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,748,259. This insider now owns 1,950,569 shares in total.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -13.96 while generating a return on equity of -8.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -260.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 260.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

The latest stats from [Flywire Corporation, FLYW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.38 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) raw stochastic average was set at 24.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.00. The third major resistance level sits at $23.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.08.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.19 billion has total of 107,215K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 201,150 K in contrast with the sum of -28,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 64,550 K and last quarter income was -10,150 K.

