Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) kicked off on June 02, 2022, at the price of $249.79, up 10.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $271.60 and dropped to $249.16 before settling in for the closing price of $243.86. Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has traded in a range of $197.94-$524.31.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.50%. With a float of $62.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8955 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.04, operating margin of +19.69, and the pretax margin is +18.50.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 1,093,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $218.70, taking the stock ownership to the 625,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $298.74, making the entire transaction worth $1,493,700. This insider now owns 630,975 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.94) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 29.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.47% during the next five years compared to 40.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 117.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.55, a number that is poised to hit 2.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 17.30.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $256.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $345.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $277.31 in the near term. At $285.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $299.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $254.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $240.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $232.43.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.17 billion has total of 63,830K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,737 M in contrast with the sum of 550,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,136 M and last quarter income was 113,860 K.