HD (The Home Depot Inc.) climbed 2.92 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 02, 2022, with The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) stock priced at $298.81, up 2.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $306.03 and dropped to $295.8933 before settling in for the closing price of $297.19. HD’s price has ranged from $279.59 to $420.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 9.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.10%. With a float of $1.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.03 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 490600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.05, operating margin of +15.24, and the pretax margin is +14.38.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Home Improvement Retail Industry. The insider ownership of The Home Depot Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 3,252,700. In this transaction EVP – U.S. Stores & Int’l Ops of this company sold 11,293 shares at a rate of $288.03, taking the stock ownership to the 51,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $287.73, making the entire transaction worth $431,595. This insider now owns 1,500 shares in total.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.87 while generating a return on equity of 2,050.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.60% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Home Depot Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.75, a number that is poised to hit 4.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.94 million, its volume of 4.24 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.50.

During the past 100 days, The Home Depot Inc.’s (HD) raw stochastic average was set at 22.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $302.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $345.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $309.30 in the near term. At $312.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $319.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $299.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $292.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $289.03.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 308.60 billion, the company has a total of 1,027,755K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 151,157 M while annual income is 16,433 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 38,908 M while its latest quarter income was 4,231 M.

Newsletter

 

