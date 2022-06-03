Investors must take note of CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s (CBAT) performance last week, which was 14.68%.

June 02, 2022, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) trading session started at the price of $1.18, that was 7.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. A 52-week range for CBAT has been $0.92 – $5.10.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 72.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 655.60%. With a float of $55.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1054 employees.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is 37.01%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2010, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 655.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 52.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36

Technical Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s (CBAT) raw stochastic average was set at 45.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1529, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7332. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2967 in the near term. At $1.3433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1233. The third support level lies at $1.0767 if the price breaches the second support level.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Key Stats

There are 88,974K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 106.30 million. As of now, sales total 52,670 K while income totals 61,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 80,200 K while its last quarter net income were 440 K.