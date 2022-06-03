Investors must take note of Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) performance last week, which was 18.63%.

On June 02, 2022, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) opened at $6.99, higher 8.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.79 and dropped to $6.98 before settling in for the closing price of $7.05. Price fluctuations for JMIA have ranged from $4.47 to $33.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.40% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Looking closely at Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), its last 5-days average volume was 3.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 39.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.40. However, in the short run, Jumia Technologies AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.96. Second resistance stands at $8.28. The third major resistance level sits at $8.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.34.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are currently 99,877K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 753.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 177,930 K according to its annual income of -226,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,590 K and its income totaled -69,460 K.