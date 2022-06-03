Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) last year’s performance of -2.01% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 02, 2022, with Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) stock priced at $16.62, up 1.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.15 and dropped to $16.49 before settling in for the closing price of $16.84. LBRT’s price has ranged from $8.50 to $20.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 45.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.00%. With a float of $145.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.00 million.

The firm has a total of 3601 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Liberty Energy Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 224,750,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 14,500,000 shares at a rate of $15.50, taking the stock ownership to the 35,101,961 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,224,173 for $11.60, making the entire transaction worth $83,800,407. This insider now owns 49,601,961 shares in total.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.10% during the next five years compared to -14.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Liberty Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Liberty Energy Inc., LBRT], we can find that recorded value of 2.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Energy Inc.’s (LBRT) raw stochastic average was set at 68.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.55. The third major resistance level sits at $17.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.97.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.20 billion, the company has a total of 187,181K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,471 M while annual income is -179,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 792,770 K while its latest quarter income was -5,380 K.