McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.46% last month.

A new trading day began on June 02, 2022, with McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) stock priced at $0.596, up 7.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6493 and dropped to $0.59 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. MUX’s price has ranged from $0.46 to $1.71 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 17.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 67.00%. With a float of $390.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $464.02 million.

In an organization with 430 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.94, operating margin of -27.43, and the pretax margin is -47.02.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,990. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 23,575 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 31,575 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $10,400. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -41.53 while generating a return on equity of -15.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are McEwen Mining Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.55 million. That was better than the volume of 2.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 32.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6918, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9158. However, in the short run, McEwen Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6629. Second resistance stands at $0.6857. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7222. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6036, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5671. The third support level lies at $0.5443 if the price breaches the second support level.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 290.50 million, the company has a total of 474,276K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 136,540 K while annual income is -56,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 25,540 K while its latest quarter income was -19,330 K.