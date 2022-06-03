No matter how cynical the overall market is, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) performance over the last week is recorded 10.79%

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) on June 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $460.90, soaring 6.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $491.13 and dropped to $457.88 before settling in for the closing price of $456.99. Within the past 52 weeks, COST’s price has moved between $377.12 and $612.27.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 10.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.00%. With a float of $442.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 288000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.88, operating margin of +3.73, and the pretax margin is +3.41.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 2,712,301. In this transaction Principal Acctg Officer of this company sold 4,498 shares at a rate of $603.00, taking the stock ownership to the 13,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 500 for $602.03, making the entire transaction worth $301,015. This insider now owns 9,939 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.56 while generating a return on equity of 27.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.62% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6886.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.70, a number that is poised to hit 3.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Looking closely at Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), its last 5-days average volume was 4.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 19.90.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 39.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $530.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $510.25. However, in the short run, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $499.87. Second resistance stands at $512.12. The third major resistance level sits at $533.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $466.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $445.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $433.37.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 213.47 billion based on 443,224K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 195,929 M and income totals 5,007 M. The company made 52,596 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,353 M in sales during its previous quarter.