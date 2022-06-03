No matter how cynical the overall market is On Holding AG (ONON) performance over the last week is recorded 21.54%

On June 02, 2022, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) opened at $21.44, higher 7.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.03 and dropped to $21.18 before settling in for the closing price of $21.12. Price fluctuations for ONON have ranged from $16.38 to $55.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -555.80% at the time writing. With a float of $175.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.88 million.

In an organization with 1158 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 37.74%, while institutional ownership is 33.70%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for On Holding AG (ONON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66 and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 36.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, On Holding AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.41. Second resistance stands at $24.15. The third major resistance level sits at $25.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.71.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

There are currently 622,301K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 792,780 K according to its annual income of -186,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 255,220 K and its income totaled 15,530 K.