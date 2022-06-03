Search
Now that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s volume has hit 1.83 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Top Picks

June 02, 2022, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) trading session started at the price of $11.50, that was 26.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.40 and dropped to $11.50 before settling in for the closing price of $10.25. A 52-week range for CRDO has been $8.61 – $18.00.

With a float of $95.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.02 million.

In an organization with 354 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.21, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -43.10.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 16.00%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -46.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.42.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was better than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

However, in the short run, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.73. Second resistance stands at $14.51. The third major resistance level sits at $15.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.93.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

There are 144,804K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.81 billion. As of now, sales total 58,697 K while income totals -27,511 K. Its latest quarter income was 31,800 K while its last quarter net income were -144 K.

