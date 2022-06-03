Recent developments with ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.41 cents.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) kicked off on June 02, 2022, at the price of $0.2233, up 7.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.245 and dropped to $0.2218 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Over the past 52 weeks, NDRA has traded in a range of $0.18-$2.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.10%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22 employees.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 5,250. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $0.21, taking the stock ownership to the 332,775 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer bought 25,000 for $0.22, making the entire transaction worth $5,500. This insider now owns 307,775 shares in total.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s (NDRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s (NDRA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2797, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8814. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2481 in the near term. At $0.2581, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2713. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2249, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2117. The third support level lies at $0.2017 if the price breaches the second support level.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.59 million has total of 44,089K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -11,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,860 K.