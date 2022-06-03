Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) volume exceeds 35.88 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) kicked off on June 02, 2022, at the price of $10.97, up 44.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.70 and dropped to $10.68 before settling in for the closing price of $8.75. Over the past 52 weeks, RPTX has traded in a range of $8.06-$35.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -95.30%. With a float of $37.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 158 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.00, operating margin of -1414.95, and the pretax margin is -1413.97.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Repare Therapeutics Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 3,570,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 420,000 shares at a rate of $8.50, taking the stock ownership to the 3,350,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s EVP, Chief Science Officer sold 533 for $11.30, making the entire transaction worth $6,023. This insider now owns 46,041 shares in total.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.86) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1406.68 while generating a return on equity of -37.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s (RPTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 66.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)

Looking closely at Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX), its last 5-days average volume was 7.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s (RPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 50.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.31. However, in the short run, Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.02. Second resistance stands at $15.37. The third major resistance level sits at $17.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.98.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 517.70 million has total of 41,894K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,600 K in contrast with the sum of -106,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 410 K and last quarter income was -34,760 K.