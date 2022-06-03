RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 52.78%

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) on June 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.43, soaring 17.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.655 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. Within the past 52 weeks, REDU’s price has moved between $0.42 and $3.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $29.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.43 million.

In an organization with 3621 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of 125.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.57% during the next five years compared to 36.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) Trading Performance Indicators

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s (REDU) raw stochastic average was set at 99.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1165, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7905. However, in the short run, RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7267. Second resistance stands at $1.8033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9517. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3533. The third support level lies at $1.2767 if the price breaches the second support level.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 100.32 million based on 59,250K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -38,990 K. The company made 256,653 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,662 K in sales during its previous quarter.