Sono Group N.V. (SEV)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

June 02, 2022, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) trading session started at the price of $3.15, that was 14.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.71 and dropped to $3.05 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. A 52-week range for SEV has been $2.70 – $47.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.70%. With a float of $34.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 176 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

The latest stats from [Sono Group N.V., SEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was inferior to 2.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 13.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.08. The third major resistance level sits at $4.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.47.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are 70,578K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 259.31 million. As of now, sales total 16 K while income totals -75,660 K.