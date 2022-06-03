T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is expecting 9.59% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) kicked off on June 02, 2022, at the price of $135.61, up 0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.96 and dropped to $133.43 before settling in for the closing price of $134.56. Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has traded in a range of $101.51-$150.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.40%. With a float of $599.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.25 billion.

The firm has a total of 75000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of T-Mobile US Inc. is 52.00%, while institutional ownership is 42.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 2,466,600. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $123.33, taking the stock ownership to the 654,472 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s President and CEO sold 20,000 for $121.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,439,800. This insider now owns 674,472 shares in total.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.65% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 106.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T-Mobile US Inc., TMUS], we can find that recorded value of 4.0 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.67.

During the past 100 days, T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) raw stochastic average was set at 99.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $136.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $137.59. The third major resistance level sits at $139.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $131.64.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 168.50 billion has total of 1,249,290K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,118 M in contrast with the sum of 3,024 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,120 M and last quarter income was 713,000 K.