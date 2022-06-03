Telefonica S.A. (TEF) kicked off at the price of $5.11: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) kicked off on June 02, 2022, at the price of $5.03, up 0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.13 and dropped to $5.01 before settling in for the closing price of $5.07. Over the past 52 weeks, TEF has traded in a range of $3.92-$5.23.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -5.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 522.00%. With a float of $5.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.63 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 104150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.85, operating margin of +10.17, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telefonica S.A. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +20.07 while generating a return on equity of 85.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 522.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.90% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Looking closely at Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) raw stochastic average was set at 78.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.68. However, in the short run, Telefonica S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.16. Second resistance stands at $5.20. The third major resistance level sits at $5.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.92.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.98 billion has total of 5,779,048K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,469 M in contrast with the sum of 9,627 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,560 M and last quarter income was 792,270 K.