2.25% volatility in The Coca-Cola Company (KO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 03, 2022, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) opened at $63.57, lower -1.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.625 and dropped to $62.81 before settling in for the closing price of $63.73. Price fluctuations for KO have ranged from $52.28 to $67.20 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -1.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.60% at the time writing. With a float of $4.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 79000 workers is very important to gauge.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 9,323,800. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 143,924 shares at a rate of $64.78, taking the stock ownership to the 121,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s President & COO sold 35,800 for $67.04, making the entire transaction worth $2,400,096. This insider now owns 116,168 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.58% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The latest stats from [The Coca-Cola Company, KO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.88 million was superior to 19.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 56.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.95. The third major resistance level sits at $64.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.83.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

There are currently 4,335,029K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 276.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,655 M according to its annual income of 9,771 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,491 M and its income totaled 2,781 M.