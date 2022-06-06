$564.72K in average volume shows that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is heading in the right direction

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) kicked off on June 03, 2022, at the price of $19.41, down -7.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.50 and dropped to $19.06 before settling in for the closing price of $20.63. Over the past 52 weeks, KREF has traded in a range of $18.52-$23.42.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 43.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 131.60%. With a float of $52.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.09 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.62, operating margin of +86.06, and the pretax margin is +48.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 167,508. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,969 shares at a rate of $21.02, taking the stock ownership to the 244,257 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Director sold 10,098 for $21.39, making the entire transaction worth $215,996. This insider now owns 252,226 shares in total.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +47.94 while generating a return on equity of 11.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to 29.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s (KREF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)

Looking closely at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s (KREF) raw stochastic average was set at 15.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.96. However, in the short run, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.40. Second resistance stands at $19.67. The third major resistance level sits at $19.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.52.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.40 billion has total of 67,934K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 177,690 K in contrast with the sum of 137,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,200 K and last quarter income was 35,470 K.