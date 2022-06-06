89bio Inc. (ETNB) volume exceeds 1.18 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 03, 2022, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) opened at $3.44, higher 12.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.83 and dropped to $3.39 before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. Price fluctuations for ETNB have ranged from $2.00 to $22.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.70% at the time writing. With a float of $20.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.34 million.

The firm has a total of 41 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 39,900. In this transaction of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $5.70, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,500 for $6.14, making the entire transaction worth $15,350. This insider now owns 45,845 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.29) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -54.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.00, a number that is poised to hit -1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [89bio Inc., ETNB], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 15.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.10. The third major resistance level sits at $4.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.04.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are currently 20,351K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 67.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -90,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -25,570 K.