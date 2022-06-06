A look at BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 03, 2022, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) opened at $2.69, lower -9.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.51 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. Price fluctuations for BKSY have ranged from $1.00 to $13.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -705.70% at the time writing. With a float of $86.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 210 employees.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 32,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $2.70, taking the stock ownership to the 451,146 shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -705.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.63 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Looking closely at BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY), its last 5-days average volume was 27.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 58.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 311.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 153.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.52. However, in the short run, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.78. Second resistance stands at $2.95. The third major resistance level sits at $3.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.16.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

There are currently 120,575K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 344.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 34,090 K according to its annual income of -245,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,900 K and its income totaled -19,990 K.