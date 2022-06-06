A look at Energy Focus Inc.’s (EFOI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 03, 2022, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) opened at $1.35, higher 48.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. Price fluctuations for EFOI have ranged from $0.76 to $8.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -20.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.50% at the time writing. With a float of $5.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.44 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Focus Inc. is 11.76%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 10,050. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.35, taking the stock ownership to the 26,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $2.80, making the entire transaction worth $9,800. This insider now owns 20,500 shares in total.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.33) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Focus Inc., EFOI], we can find that recorded value of 25.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Energy Focus Inc.’s (EFOI) raw stochastic average was set at 39.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 209.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1224, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2514. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8100.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Key Stats

There are currently 6,454K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,870 K according to its annual income of -7,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,060 K and its income totaled -2,820 K.