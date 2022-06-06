Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) volume exceeds 110.76 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) kicked off on June 03, 2022, at the price of $105.80, down -2.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.39 and dropped to $104.65 before settling in for the closing price of $108.59. Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has traded in a range of $78.96-$164.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 30.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.70%. With a float of $1.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.39 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15500 employees.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 2,048,800. In this transaction EVP, CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $102.44, taking the stock ownership to the 504,370 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer sold 28,966 for $100.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,896,600. This insider now owns 524,370 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.91) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.80% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Looking closely at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), its last 5-days average volume was 112.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 107.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.15.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 39.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.03. However, in the short run, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $108.91. Second resistance stands at $111.52. The third major resistance level sits at $113.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $99.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 175.97 billion has total of 1,620,508K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,434 M in contrast with the sum of 3,162 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,887 M and last quarter income was 786,000 K.