Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) last year’s performance of -90.30% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) kicked off on June 03, 2022, at the price of $0.12, down -10.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1288 and dropped to $0.1084 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, ALNA has traded in a range of $0.07-$1.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.10%. With a float of $88.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.38 million.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 32,666. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 40,328 shares at a rate of $0.81, taking the stock ownership to the 288,576 shares.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -234.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ALNA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., ALNA], we can find that recorded value of 7.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ALNA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 168.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1724, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5595. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1247. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1370. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1451. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1043, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0962. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0839.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.44 million has total of 107,725K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -48,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -11,810 K.

