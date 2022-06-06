American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

June 03, 2022, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) trading session started at the price of $17.00, that was -7.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.05 and dropped to $16.09 before settling in for the closing price of $17.46. A 52-week range for AAL has been $12.44 – $25.58.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -5.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.10%. With a float of $642.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 123400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.09, operating margin of -16.95, and the pretax margin is -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Airlines Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$2.4) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

The latest stats from [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 32.2 million was inferior to 40.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 42.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.41. The third major resistance level sits at $17.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.90.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are 649,515K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.34 billion. As of now, sales total 29,882 M while income totals -1,993 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,899 M while its last quarter net income were -1,635 M.