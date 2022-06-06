Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 191,440 K

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) on June 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.57, soaring 1.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.64 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Within the past 52 weeks, ACB’s price has moved between $1.52 and $10.64.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 179.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.70%. With a float of $214.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1643 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -73.36, operating margin of -157.48, and the pretax margin is -285.13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 18.28%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -282.16 while generating a return on equity of -33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) saw its 5-day average volume 39.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 204.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.0954, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.1294. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6600 in the near term. At $1.7200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3800.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 443.70 million based on 226,797K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 191,440 K and income totals -542,590 K. The company made 39,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -799,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.