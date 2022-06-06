Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) is expecting -33.93% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 03, 2022, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) opened at $2.17, higher 10.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. Price fluctuations for BQ have ranged from $1.33 to $37.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.20% at the time writing. With a float of $46.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 325 employees.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -2.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -8.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Looking closely at Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 33573.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Boqii Holding Limited’s (BQ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 701.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 296.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.25. However, in the short run, Boqii Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.70. Second resistance stands at $3.22. The third major resistance level sits at $3.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.00.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Key Stats

There are currently 90,210K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 154,310 K according to its annual income of -29,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 52,190 K and its income totaled -4,360 K.